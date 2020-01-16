Global  

Discovery Sets Launch Date for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Discovery Sets Launch Date for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia NetworkMagnolia, the new Discovery network from “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, will finally hit the air on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Discovery chief David Zaslav announced the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “We think that Chip and Jo represent the values that America’s looking for. They’re developing fantastic content, and they see the world through a certain lens that we’ll be bringing to everyone in America and around the world.”

*Also Read:* Joanna Gaines Is Getting Her Own Cooking Show on Magnolia Network

To make room for Magnolia, a joint venture between Discovery and the husband and wife duo, Discovery is rebranding its DIY Network. The Gaineses will serve as chief creative officers of the rebranded network, with current HGTV President Allison Page serving as president.

Among the new channel’s initial slate of programming are a new cooking show from Joanna Gaines, the six-episode reality series “Home on the Road” (working title), which follows the husband and wife tandem of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band JOHNNYSWIM.

