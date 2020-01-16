Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer (Video)In their new action comedy “The Lovebirds,” Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae go on the run from the cops and a web of creepy, dangerous people.

The first trailer for the film shows Nanjiani and Rae as a couple deeply in love when a man commandeers their car in pursuit of a criminal. But instead of arresting the bad guy, the man drives over him with their car and flees the scene, leaving the pair of them looking like murderers. They spend the day working to clear their name all in the hopes of salvaging their relationship.

“Who do you work for, you little bitch? You little bean-bag, ball-less bitch,” Rae says to intimidate a suspect. “Yeah, do you think about your grandma in that furry beanbag, bitch,” Nanjiani says as he tries to keep up.

*Also Read:* Issa Rae to Write, Star and Produce Feature Comedy 'Perfect Strangers' for Spyglass and Eagle Pictures

Nanjiani is reteaming with Michael Showalter in the director’s feature follow-up to “The Big Sick.” He’s working from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall and a story by Abrams, Gall and Martin Gero.

“The Lovebirds” will be released by Paramount Pictures and MRC Film and is produced by Quinn’s House Production and 3 Arts Entertainment. Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Martin Gero, Todd Schulman and Jordana Mollick are producing. Nanjiani, Rae, Showalter, Abrams, Gall and Ben Ormand are executive producing.

“The Lovebirds” makes its debut at the SXSW Film Festival this spring, and the film opens in theaters on April 3. Watch the first trailer above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Eternals' Star Kumail Nanjiani Got Jacked AF for Marvel Superhero Role

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon's 'Little America' Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Apple TV+

Kumail Nanjiani Recruited 'Silicon Valley' Co-Star Martin Starr to Replace Him on 'Conan' – But It Was Too Late
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: The Lovebirds - Official Trailer

The Lovebirds - Official Trailer 02:31

 Check out the official trailer for The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy movie, directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp [Video]The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the case,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:41Published

This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - wi [Video]This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - wi

SWBRcyclist - by Conor Gogarty and Sarah Lumley This cyclist has been slammed after he was filmed riding with one hand on the handlebar and the other holding a young CHILD - with neither wearing a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Obsessing over Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in The Lovebirds trailer

Here’s something I didn’t know I wanted that I am now obsessed with: the trailer for The Lovebirds, a comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. I have...
Lainey Gossip

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani kick butt in 'The Lovebirds' trailer

How many times have you been on a date with your S.O. and accidentally become implicated in a murder mystery?  In The Lovebirds, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani...
Mashable


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer (Video) - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/lczr9tMZPS 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@IssaRae and @kumailn find themselves embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery in the first trailer for #TheLovebirds https://t.co/8lfCPP8MqO 5 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #KumailNanjiani and #IssaRae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘#TheLovebirds’ Trailer (Video)… https://t.co/VAPipNNADu 6 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer (Video)… https://t.co/ZCxMDeRbIg 7 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap .@kumailn and @IssaRae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in 'The Lovebirds' Trailer (Video) @lovebirdsmovie https://t.co/ETfRTSGQIA 7 hours ago

BigAnthony_1981

Anthony Hildebrand RT @Collider: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani get tangled up in a murder mystery in the first image from the upcoming rom-com 'The Lovebirds'.… 2 days ago

Collider

Collider Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani get tangled up in a murder mystery in the first image from the upcoming rom-com 'The L… https://t.co/F2FGH8GTc8 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.