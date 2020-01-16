Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Get Tangled With Dangerous People in ‘The Lovebirds’ Trailer (Video)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In their new action comedy “The Lovebirds,” Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae go on the run from the cops and a web of creepy, dangerous people.



The first trailer for the film shows Nanjiani and Rae as a couple deeply in love when a man commandeers their car in pursuit of a criminal. But instead of arresting the bad guy, the man drives over him with their car and flees the scene, leaving the pair of them looking like murderers. They spend the day working to clear their name all in the hopes of salvaging their relationship.



“Who do you work for, you little bitch? You little bean-bag, ball-less bitch,” Rae says to intimidate a suspect. “Yeah, do you think about your grandma in that furry beanbag, bitch,” Nanjiani says as he tries to keep up.



*Also Read:* Issa Rae to Write, Star and Produce Feature Comedy 'Perfect Strangers' for Spyglass and Eagle Pictures



Nanjiani is reteaming with Michael Showalter in the director’s feature follow-up to “The Big Sick.” He’s working from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall and a story by Abrams, Gall and Martin Gero.



“The Lovebirds” will be released by Paramount Pictures and MRC Film and is produced by Quinn’s House Production and 3 Arts Entertainment. Tom Lassally, Oly Obst, Martin Gero, Todd Schulman and Jordana Mollick are producing. Nanjiani, Rae, Showalter, Abrams, Gall and Ben Ormand are executive producing.



“The Lovebirds” makes its debut at the SXSW Film Festival this spring, and the film opens in theaters on April 3. Watch the first trailer above.



