Andrew Yang Shrugs Off CNBC’s Apology ‘Some Number of Hours Later’ for Misidentifying Him

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Andrew Yang Shrugs Off CNBC’s Apology ‘Some Number of Hours Later’ for Misidentifying HimDuring an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show” Thursday, presidential candidate Andrew Yang addressed a recent segment on CNBC where he was misidentified.

Yang told host Stephen Colbert that CNBC apologized “some number of hours later” for the mistake.

In a pictorial lineup shown on the program Jan. 6, the networked showed incorrect pictures for entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

*Also Read:* CNBC Misidentifies Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard in Candidate Lineup

The CNBC photo lineup, which showed individual candidate fundraising for Q4, correctly used pictures of President Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker. Above Yang’s name, however, was a picture of Redpoint Ventures founding partner Geoff Yang.

“I think that’s about the 12th apology I’ve gotten from a media network,” Yang said before jokingly calling Geoff Yang, his CNBC doppelgänger, a “handsome man” who could cover for him at events if he ever didn’t want to attend.

#BoycottMSNBC trended on Twitter in November 2019 after Yang announced he wouldn’t be going on the network until he got an on-air apology for coverage of his campaign. MSNBC, in turn, has issued corrections for inaccuracies in its reporting on the Democratic candidate.

He accused the network of omitting him from “over a dozen fundraising and polling graphics,” saying it was unfair to the Americans who have donated to the campaign.

