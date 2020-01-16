Global  

Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein TrialModel Gigi Hadid on Thursday was dismissed as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York City.

After appearing at the Manhattan courthouse for a few minutes, Hadid and roughly 60 other people were dismissed based on their responses to a prescreening questionnaire filled out earlier in the week.

The model first appeared in court on Monday as a potential juror and said she could keep an “open mind on the facts” despite having met Weinstein before. But the model’s celebrity status was a cause for concern for the defense, which filed a motion on Wednesday afternoon citing the media attention on her.

*Also Read:* Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid

“The presence of Ms. Hadid, who informed the Trial Court that she is able to be a fair juror even though she has met Mr. Weinstein before and is a noted friend of Weinstein accuser Cara Delevingne, only contributes to the carnival-like atmosphere,” Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala wrote in a motion filed on Wednesday afternoon. “Ms. Hadid attracts her own press and her presence also increases the number of spectators and protestors outside of the courthouse.”

Opening statements for the trial are expected to begin next Wednesday.

The former Hollywood producer, who pleaded not guilty at his first indictment in August, faces five felony counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree.

