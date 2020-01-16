Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIVWhile we still don’t know which teams are playing in Super Bowl LIV, we now know that Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem before the coin toss.

The 27-year-old Grammy nominee will perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2, as part of the official pregame show that will be broadcast live worldwide, host network Fox and the NFL announced Thursday morning.

Lovato follows in the talented footsteps of previous Super Bowl national anthem performers including Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond.

*Also Read:* Demi Lovato to Guest Star on Final Season of 'Will & Grace'

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language.

It was announced last fall that “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez and Grammy winner Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

The actual teams playing in the big game will be known after this Sunday’s conference championship games, with the Tennessee Titans going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Green Bay Packers.

*Also Read:* Demi Lovato Says Her 'Journey With Addiction' Is 'Not Yet Done'

“Cool for Summer” singer Lovato has been open about her battles with addiction and depression over the years. In 2017, she released a YouTube documentary titled “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” in which she admitted her time in rehab was not entirely successful because: “I wasn’t ready to get sober.”

In July 2019, she was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles following an apparent opioid overdose. She was hospitalized for two weeks and then entered an in-patient rehab facility.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote on her Instagram account a few weeks later. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not yet done. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

The Super Bowl Has Generated $3.6 Billion-Plus in Ad Revenue in the Past 10 Years

Fox Sports Films Investigates Super Bowl LI Jersey Theft in 'The Great Brady Heist' (Video)

3-Time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski Joins Fox Sports as NFL Analyst

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Headline Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54 00:22

 Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl [Video]Trending Now: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

Demi Lovato Set to Sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | Billboard News [Video]Demi Lovato Set to Sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | Billboard News

Demi Lovato will help kick off the big game in Miami by singing the National Anthem on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Demi Lovato is this year's national anthem singer for Super Bowl LIV. The singer will perform at the football event in Miami on February 20.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsChicago S-TFOXNews.comJust Jared JrDaily StarDaily CallerCBS SportsBillboard.combizjournals

Tweets about this

themultiplexfan

（╹◡╹）♡ RT @enews: Demi Lovato to Sing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl https://t.co/ebbZTFhEgV 50 seconds ago

DemiLove_28

DemiLove RT @BANGShowbiz: 2020 is going to be busy for Demi Lovato: She’s going to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, as well as performing… 2 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News The singer took to Instagram with the news, posting an official photo with the caption, "Singing the National Anthe… https://t.co/f88x3hMsY1 3 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe #DemiLovato to sing national anthem at #SuperBowl https://t.co/7IMfsu6vbj #NFL https://t.co/UmFBblx5aa 4 minutes ago

onwithmario

ON With Mario Lopez Demi Lovato To Sing #NationalAnthem At Super Bowl LIV! #SB54 https://t.co/ZT8DzCpRZ1 5 minutes ago

sheriffhauqht

Angel pants RT @etnow: Demi Lovato's comeback includes a #SuperBowlLIV performance! https://t.co/ZRv2qCEsDi 5 minutes ago

kxsimmosas

kam RT @lovatocharts: Demi Lovato & Christina Aguilera are the only ex-acts in history to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. https://t… 5 minutes ago

DemiLove_28

DemiLove RT @etnow: Look out #SBLIV, Demi Lovato is coming your way! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WJDUs8noNP 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.