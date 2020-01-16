Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

While we still don’t know which teams are playing in Super Bowl LIV, we now know that Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem before the coin toss.



The 27-year-old Grammy nominee will perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2, as part of the official pregame show that will be broadcast live worldwide, host network Fox and the NFL announced Thursday morning.



Lovato follows in the talented footsteps of previous Super Bowl national anthem performers including Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond.



On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language.



It was announced last fall that “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez and Grammy winner Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.



The actual teams playing in the big game will be known after this Sunday’s conference



“Cool for Summer” singer Lovato has been open about her battles with addiction and depression over the years. In 2017, she released a YouTube documentary titled “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” in which she admitted her time in rehab was not entirely successful because: “I wasn’t ready to get sober.”



In July 2019, she was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles following an apparent opioid overdose. She was hospitalized for two weeks and then entered an in-patient rehab facility.



“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote on her Instagram account a few weeks later. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not yet done. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”



