New Hyde Park road, LIRR station to close in two weeks

Newsday Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New Hyde Park Road and the train station will temporarily shut down on Feb. 3 for work on the Third Track project.Â 
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: 2 In Custody After Slashing At Manhasset LIRR Station

2 In Custody After Slashing At Manhasset LIRR Station 00:25

 Police received a report of a slashing at an LIRR station on Long Island at the start of the Friday evening commute.

MTA panel approvesÂ funds for key LIRR projects at planned Belmont Park Arena,Â Penn Station

TheÂ committee approved a pair of contracts that will help shape the future of two key Long Island Rail Road stations.
Newsday

