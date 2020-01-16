Joleen RT @660NEWS: Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, taking on his first royal duties since a pivotal summit with Queen Elizabeth II on hi… 1 hour ago CityNews Edmonton The monarch brokered a deal on Monday that determined there would be “a period of transition” to sort out the compl… https://t.co/HqHXdDJEjL 1 hour ago Japan Today News Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/uD7Oas2QET 1 hour ago KRQE.com Headlines Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/o9wp60F2tm 2 hours ago TribLIVE.com Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children playing rugby and offering no hint of the days of tur… https://t.co/8UYR1d5FOL 2 hours ago Carol Chappell Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/cbICvklkLP 2 hours ago clevelanddotcom In his first engagement since the crisis emerged, Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham P… https://t.co/kpdgP0wM2U 2 hours ago yuuji RT @AP_Europe: Prince Harry takes on his first duties since a royal family summit to chart out his future after he and his wife Meghan anno… 2 hours ago