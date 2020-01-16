Global  

Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Newsday Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
He mixedÂ with children playing rugby, offering no hint of the days of turmoil that followed his recent announcement that he wished to step back from royal duties.
News video: Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties

Hugh Grant supportive of Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties 00:39

 Hugh Grant has voiced support for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare to step back from their duties as senior royals.

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split [Video]Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained – video [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained – video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties. The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:42Published


Prince Harry makes first official appearance since royal crisis talks

Prince Harry makes first official appearance since royal crisis talks
euronews

Meghan Markle spotted in Canada for the first time amid Royal crisis

Meghan Markle spotted in Canada for the first time amid Royal crisisAs the Royal family attempt to recover from the latest bombshell, Meghan appears to be laying low, and was today spotted boarding a seaplane in Canada. The...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

JJHutts

Joleen RT @660NEWS: Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, taking on his first royal duties since a pivotal summit with Queen Elizabeth II on hi… 1 hour ago

CityNewsYEG

CityNews Edmonton The monarch brokered a deal on Monday that determined there would be “a period of transition” to sort out the compl… https://t.co/HqHXdDJEjL 1 hour ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/uD7Oas2QET 1 hour ago

krqe_headlines

KRQE.com Headlines Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/o9wp60F2tm 2 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children playing rugby and offering no hint of the days of tur… https://t.co/8UYR1d5FOL 2 hours ago

CarolChappell6

Carol Chappell Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks https://t.co/cbICvklkLP 2 hours ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom In his first engagement since the crisis emerged, Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham P… https://t.co/kpdgP0wM2U 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP_Europe: Prince Harry takes on his first duties since a royal family summit to chart out his future after he and his wife Meghan anno… 2 hours ago

