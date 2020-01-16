Global  

Trump denies knowing Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Pictures Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gave to impeachment investigators show him with President Trump. But on Thursday, the president denied knowing him. Ben Tracy has the latest.
News video: Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump

Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump 02:00

 Naomi Ruchim reports Lev Parnas says the administration was aware that he and Rudy Giuliani were pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate a political opponent.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine [Video]Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moving Goalposts? Reince Pribus Tells Hannity: Even if Parnas is Telling the Truth About Trump ‘It’s Still Not Impeachable’

More than 4 million people watched indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas make what many considered to be bombshell claims against President Donald Trump...
Mediaite

Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)

Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday and wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked about Lev Parnas’ accusation that...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteCBC.caSeattle Times

AngelaKorras

Angela Korras RT @thehill: Giuliani associate Parnas threatens to release a photo every time Trump denies knowing him https://t.co/jkpWD80ukF https://t.c… 12 seconds ago

digyoursoul

Eugene V. Debs RT @karolcummins: 💣ItBegins9💣 “President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” he said. “He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do… 17 minutes ago

IAchatter

nuChatter RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia today: Trump denies knowing Parnas, pivots away from question, rambles on other topics. On Giuliani let… 23 minutes ago

shakespearelovr

Lisa Barksdale-Shaw RT @thehill: Giuliani associate Parnas threatens to release a photo every time Trump denies knowing him https://t.co/SUx6ke9WJ7 https://t.c… 28 minutes ago

