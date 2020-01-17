Global  

Judge keeps firearm ban for Virginia gun rally

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The judge's ruling came just a few hours after the arrest of three suspected white supremacists who were believed to be heading to the Richmond rally.
Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned 00:33

 Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally [Video]Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw..

Northam's Virginia Capitol weapons ban upheld by judge ahead of pro-gun rally

A judge upheld Gov. Ralph Northam's (D-Va.) executive order temporarily banning guns on Capitol Grounds despite pushback from pro-gun groups, including the...
FOXNews.com

