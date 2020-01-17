Global  

Yosemite National Park says 170 people ill in possible norovirus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Some 170 people who have spent time in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks have suffered from a gastrointestinal ailment "consistent with norovirus" and two have been diagnosed with the illness, park officials said on Thursday.
