vacaville "Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’" by BY NICHOLAS FANDOS AND MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM via NYT… https://t.co/BTmrs48rDr 26 seconds ago Dianna BeTheChange RT @DHStokyo: When Martha McSally was asked if the Senate will consider new evidence in the #ImpeachmentTrial, she responded, “"You're a li… 31 seconds ago Vipul "Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’" by BY NICHOLAS FANDOS AND MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM via NYT… https://t.co/TAJ5bdzjOf 39 seconds ago Kathy NJ RT @ResisterDude: More like #MarthaMcPsycho Senator Martha McSally calls a CNN reporter a 'liberal hack' https://t.co/nMaL1Xmzrg 2 minutes ago Al Johnson GOP Senator Dodges Impeachment Questions, Calls Reporter A 'Liberal Hack' https://t.co/fos7jse0Gh 2 minutes ago Joe Ebert RT @washingtonpost: Republican senator calls CNN reporter "liberal hack," refuses to answer impeachment question https://t.co/yEzAVOFYJE 2 minutes ago Zen Buddhette RT @RWPUSA: Impartial? That’s what the senators’ oath says. But they’re not. GOP Sen. Martha McSally calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' whe… 3 minutes ago oldmageguy RT @RyanShead: McSally is really playing to her base now, isn’t she? 🙄 I hate hearing this kinda***from our elected officials. Just say… 3 minutes ago