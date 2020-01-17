Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
When Manu Raju of CNN posed an impeachment question to Ms. McSally, an Arizona Republican, she replied: “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Republican Senator Martha McSally lashes out at a CNN reporter.

“You’re a liberal hack,” she said. “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
NYTimes.com

Senator Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’ After Being Asked About Impeachment


TIME


Tweets about this

bonniemck3

vacaville "Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’" by BY NICHOLAS FANDOS AND MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM via NYT… https://t.co/BTmrs48rDr 26 seconds ago

ArtistsPo

Dianna BeTheChange RT @DHStokyo: When Martha McSally was asked if the Senate will consider new evidence in the #ImpeachmentTrial, she responded, “"You're a li… 31 seconds ago

Vipul___

Vipul "Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’" by BY NICHOLAS FANDOS AND MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM via NYT… https://t.co/TAJ5bdzjOf 39 seconds ago

ecclesias

Kathy NJ RT @ResisterDude: More like #MarthaMcPsycho Senator Martha McSally calls a CNN reporter a 'liberal hack' https://t.co/nMaL1Xmzrg 2 minutes ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson GOP Senator Dodges Impeachment Questions, Calls Reporter A 'Liberal Hack' https://t.co/fos7jse0Gh 2 minutes ago

JoeEbert11

Joe Ebert RT @washingtonpost: Republican senator calls CNN reporter "liberal hack," refuses to answer impeachment question https://t.co/yEzAVOFYJE 2 minutes ago

ZenBuddhette

Zen Buddhette RT @RWPUSA: Impartial? That’s what the senators’ oath says. But they’re not. GOP Sen. Martha McSally calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' whe… 3 minutes ago

oldmageguy

oldmageguy RT @RyanShead: McSally is really playing to her base now, isn’t she? 🙄 I hate hearing this kinda***from our elected officials. Just say… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.