Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial

Daily Caller Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rand Paul Says He Fears Republicans Won't Let Trump 'Choose His Witnesses' In Impeachment Trial
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, &quot;that&apos;s not a fair..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' [Video]Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rand Paul threatens fellow Republicans with explosive witness votes

The Kentucky senator is vowing to squeeze vulnerable GOP incumbents if they side with Democrats during Trump's impeachment trial.
Politico

Sen. Susan Collins working with 'small group' of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump's trial

Sen. Susan Collins working with 'small group' of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump's trial
euronews


Tweets about this

MdlMurray

Mdl-Murray Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial | The Daily Caller https://t.co/1kbcNvMRdP 1 minute ago

maddad0921

Mark H RT @BledsoeChuck: Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial | The Daily Caller~ Should this… 4 minutes ago

BledsoeChuck

Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن 🐸 #MAGA🇺🇸 Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial | The Daily Caller~ Should… https://t.co/XX1J6ks6Hv 10 minutes ago

PaulaShellenba1

Paula Shellenbarger RT @DailyCaller: Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial https://t.co/pDXqSFhDpD 26 minutes ago

lfbill

Bill Grant This "impeachment" is a sham. It is the swamp's declaration of war against the American people. #DrainTheSwamp Ran… https://t.co/rqXuAwKbbx 38 minutes ago

JoStGiles

ScepticalOliveOyl Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial https://t.co/FnfgjpFnjH via @dailycaller 39 minutes ago

td21241

TD RT @WendyYRN: Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial | The Daily Caller https://t.co/QzYmE… 46 minutes ago

TroyFauber

Troy Fauber Rand knows @GOP never misses a chance to surrender to Dems...Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose Hi… https://t.co/AwhMLppKvt 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.