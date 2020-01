Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

For the fourth year, the anti-Trump Women's March will stage events in Washington, D.C., and other places. After years of controversy, the group now has new leadership and a new focus. For the fourth year, the anti-Trump Women's March will stage events in Washington, D.C., and other places. After years of controversy, the group now has new leadership and a new focus. 👓 View full article