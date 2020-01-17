Global  

News Brief: Trump-Ukraine, White Supremacist Group, Puerto Rico Relief

NPR Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Watchdog report says Trump broke the law withholding Ukraine aid. FBI arrests 3 alleged members of white supremacist group. Federal disaster declaration provides funds to quake-stricken Puerto Rico.
News video: Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally 00:38

 FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. Katie Johnston reports.

News Brief: U.S.-Iran Tensions, Puerto Rico Aftershocks

Protests in Iran after the government admitted it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner. What was behind the U.S. order to Kill a top Iranian general? And,...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times

Trump declares Puerto Rico quake disaster, ties strings to relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico, boosting aid to the island a day after placing tougher...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS News

