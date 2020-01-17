Global  

New York Weather: CBS2 1/17 Friday Afternoon Forecast

CBS 2 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
It will be very cold this afternoon with wind chills in the teens, so be sure to bundle up. The only good news is that it will be brilliant out there, so don't forget the shades.
News video: New York Weather: Rainy Afternoon

New York Weather: Rainy Afternoon 02:41

 CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

