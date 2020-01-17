It will be very cold this afternoon with wind chills in the teens, so be sure to bundle up. The only good news is that it will be brilliant out there, so don't forget the shades.



Recent related videos from verified sources New York Weather: 1/17 Friday Afternoon Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will die down. Outside of that, expect a little extra cloud cover overnight with temps falling to around 20°. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:43Published now 7 First Alert Forecast Noon 1/17 Noon Weather Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:42Published 8 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources New York Weather: CBS2 1/17 Friday Morning Forecast Frigid temps are with us all day. But if you're headed out this morning, you MUST prepare for dangerous cold.

CBS 2 9 hours ago



New York Weather: CBS2 1/13 Monday Afternoon Forecast The clouds rule this afternoon, but outside of a sprinkle to the north it should remain dry. The other side of the story is the dramatic temperature drop: just...

CBS 2 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ngblog New York Weather: CBS2 1/17 Friday Afternoon Forecast https://t.co/HqUCokK66Q 1 hour ago