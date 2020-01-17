Joe Biden’s Poll Numbers Are Steady, but Are They Immovable?



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Most Likely To Beat Trump Registered Democrats were asked in the Reuters-Ipsos survey who they would back in the primary election if it were held today. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden were tied at 21%. A new poll found that 40.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26Published 1 week ago Biden And Bloomberg Lead In Michigan The race in Michigan is narrowing down to two candidates: Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. According to a new poll, Bloomberg and Biden both have the best chances of defeating Trump in November. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this