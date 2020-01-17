Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Expected To Add Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr And Robert Ray To Impeachment Legal Defense Team

Daily Caller Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Trump Expected To Add Three Big-Time Lawyers To Impeachment Legal Defense Team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday 02:49

 Natalie Brand reports Friday morning, President Trump added attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his legal defense team.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz [Video]Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's impeachment legal team to include Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz

The team includes Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray.
USATODAY.com

Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr expected to be on Trump impeachment legal team

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

garyjholliday3

gary j Trump impeachment defense expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz #SmartNews ( Trump is going to used a pedo… https://t.co/mNHrLvk93V 6 seconds ago

victory1261

BeautifulDoll "Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr expected to join Trump impeachment legal team" https://t.co/h8C4uVNbcy 11 seconds ago

CoreBears

Core bears RT @RWPUSA: A new defense: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ had his underwear on during the entire phone call. Trump expected to add Ken Starr and Alan… 34 seconds ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Trump's legal team for the Sena… https://t.co/NJDaPKGWrb 52 seconds ago

smurfman651

Lisa in PdR RT @dcpoll: Trump is expected to add Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment legal defense team. Starr, who led the charge to imp… 1 minute ago

TheOpinionPoll

The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll Trump expected to add Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team… https://t.co/m6rsWS1O7n 1 minute ago

JoeXpressauto

Joe Pryzlucki❌ - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @bigkqueen: Trump impeachment defense expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz #SmartNews https://t.co/TDnIyrhFxI 2 minutes ago

bluesuezoo

Sue Zoo RT @NeilLowenthal1: HEADLINE: "Alan Dershowitz & Ken Starr expected to join Trump impeachment legal team" STUNNINGLY tone-deaf. So Donald… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.