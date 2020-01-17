Martin Short-Steve Martin Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order by Hulu

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Martin Short and Steve Martin are headed to Hulu.



The



The untitled comedy centers on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.



*Also Read:* FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'



Short and Martin have a lengthy history together, most notably starring in films like “The Three Amigos” alongside Chevy Chase. Short also had a supporting role in Martin’s “Father of the Bride” comedies. In 2018, the two toured together in a comedy show, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest for Your Life.” It also streamed on Netflix.



Hulu made additional announcements on Friday, including the premiere dates for upcoming series “The Great” and “Solar Opposites,” as well as handed out season two renewals for “Wu-Tang: An American Sage” and “Dollface.” Hulu also released the trailers for “Normal People” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'



Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'



Hulu in January: Here's Everything Coming and Going Martin Short and Steve Martin are headed to Hulu.The streaming service announced Friday morning during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled comedy starring the duo. Martin co-created and wrote the series with John Hoffman. The two will executive produce alongside Short and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, as well as Jess Rosenthal.The untitled comedy centers on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.*Also Read:* FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'Short and Martin have a lengthy history together, most notably starring in films like “The Three Amigos” alongside Chevy Chase. Short also had a supporting role in Martin’s “Father of the Bride” comedies. In 2018, the two toured together in a comedy show, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest for Your Life.” It also streamed on Netflix.Hulu made additional announcements on Friday, including the premiere dates for upcoming series “The Great” and “Solar Opposites,” as well as handed out season two renewals for “Wu-Tang: An American Sage” and “Dollface.” Hulu also released the trailers for “Normal People” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'Hulu in January: Here's Everything Coming and Going 👓 View full article

