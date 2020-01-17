Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Martin Short-Steve Martin Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order by Hulu

The Wrap Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Martin Short-Steve Martin Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order by HuluMartin Short and Steve Martin are headed to Hulu.

The streaming service announced Friday morning during the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled comedy starring the duo. Martin co-created and wrote the series with John Hoffman. The two will executive produce alongside Short and “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, as well as Jess Rosenthal.

The untitled comedy centers on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

*Also Read:* FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'

Short and Martin have a lengthy history together, most notably starring in films like “The Three Amigos” alongside Chevy Chase. Short also had a supporting role in Martin’s “Father of the Bride” comedies. In 2018, the two toured together in a comedy show, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest for Your Life.” It also streamed on Netflix.

Hulu made additional announcements on Friday, including the premiere dates for upcoming series “The Great” and “Solar Opposites,” as well as handed out season two renewals for “Wu-Tang: An American Sage” and “Dollface.” Hulu also released the trailers for “Normal People” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

FX Chief on Hulu Partnership and Why Streaming Will Lead to an 'Overwhelming Amount of Content'

Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Hulu in January: Here's Everything Coming and Going
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Speaks On The Popular ABC Comedy & Its Sixth Season [Video]"Black-ish" Star Marsai Martin Speaks On The Popular ABC Comedy & Its Sixth Season

ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series, "Black-ish," takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. Marsai Martin, who..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:12Published

Marsai Martin Teases The Highly-Anticipated 'Black-ish' Episode, 'Hair Day' [Video]Marsai Martin Teases The Highly-Anticipated "Black-ish" Episode, "Hair Day"

Marsai Martin, who stars in ABC's "Black-ish," hints at her character's journey in the upcoming episodes.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBC Orders ‘The Young Rock’ Comedy Series Starring Dwayne Johnson From Nahnatchka Khan

NBC Orders ‘The Young Rock’ Comedy Series Starring Dwayne Johnson From Nahnatchka KhanNBC has given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “The Young Rock” from Dwayne Johnson and “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan. The...
The Wrap

Lockheed Martin wins $3B+ U.S. order for 50 C-130J transport planes

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Jan. 13 it has been awarded a $3 billion-plus order from the U.S. government for 50 C-130J transport planes built at the company's...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Steve Martin, Martin Short to lead Hulu's new comedy series https://t.co/4ngJq5WD9L 2 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Steve Martin and Martin Short to reunite on screen for new Hulu comedy series - https://t.co/hsoqdnlfPI https://t.co/98PZ7s8b37 31 minutes ago

eboseta

Christine Imarenezor RT @THR: The @hulu drama 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' — starring Ashton Sanders and @shameikmoore — has been renewed for season 2 https://t.… 44 minutes ago

KalininArtem3

KalininArtem RT @Collider: Steve Martin + Martin Short are teaming up for a Hulu comedy series about three strangers obsessed w/ true crime who suddenly… 52 minutes ago

SadAndYellow

The Light of Zartha RT @EW: Steve Martin and Martin Short to star in new Hulu comedy about true-crime fanatics https://t.co/bvMgRmHiMf 1 hour ago

jemg77

JHON M. Steve Martin and Martin Short will team up again in a new Hulu series https://t.co/ZGDIr2yiY3 1 hour ago

slashfilm_feed

slashfilm_feed Steve Martin and Martin Short to Star in True Crime Comedy on Hulu https://t.co/jFj2uU6ycQ https://t.co/mlX55uCgQ9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.