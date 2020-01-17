Global  

Meryl Streep to Narrate Animated Short Film Celebrating Earth Day for Apple TV+

The Wrap Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Meryl Streep to Narrate Animated Short Film Celebrating Earth Day for Apple TV+Meryl Streep is set to star in and narrate an animated short film for Apple TV+ that will celebrate Earth Day, Apple announced Friday.

Streep will star with Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga in “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 17, five days ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

The animated film follows a precocious seven-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Streep will narrate the short film.

*Also Read:* Apple to Release 'The Banker' in March After Conclusion of Misconduct Review

“Here We Are” is also based on the #1 New York Times Best Seller of 2017 “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” by artist, illustrator and author Oliver Jeffers.

Animation house Studio AKA produced the 36-minute short that was written by BAFTA winner Philip Hunt and Oscar winner Luke Matheny. Hunt also directed. “Here We Are” is executive produced by Streep, Sue Goffe and  Jeffers. Alex Somers composed the music.

Streep starred this past year in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Greta Gerwig’s Best Picture nominee “Little Women,” and she’s currently filming Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” at Netflix.

