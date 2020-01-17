‘The Father’ Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics Ahead of Sundance Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the rights to the U.S. and select international territories for “The Father,” which stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman and is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.



“The Father” is based on French writer Florian Zeller’s own adaptation of his acclaimed stage play. Zeller directed the film based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Osfar winner Christopher Hampton (“Atonement,” “Dangerous Liaisons”).



In the upcoming film adaptation, Hopkins and Colman star as father and daughter — one mischievous, the other caring — who battle the universal prophecy of loss that comes with age. “The Father” hums and bristles with compassion; celebrating an intimate, absorbing, comedic, and moving story about our own real-life human condition, according to Sony’s description. No release information has yet been set for the film.



“The Father” also stars Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams.



“Florian and his talented team of filmmakers have made a highly distinctive and surprising movie that speaks directly to the heart and soul of its audience. I’m very thankful to SPC and all our international distributors with whom my team now prepare for a global theatrical release,” Christophe Spadone, the film’s principal investor, said in a statement.



The play, written and directed by Zeller, was first launched in Paris in 2012 and won the Moliere Award for Best Play. Simon Friend produced Christopher Hampton’s translation in London’s West End, where it won an Olivier Award for Best Actor, a feat it repeated on Broadway with a Tony Award.



The domestic sale completes the movie’s global theatrical distribution. Embankment pre-sold international territories to independent distributors including Canada (Elevation), U.K. (Lionsgate), Benelux (Cineart), Germany (Tobis), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Italy (Sunfilm), Spain (A Contracorriente), Scandinavia (Atlantic), Japan (Hakuhodo), Australia/New Zealand (Sharmill), Latin America (California). France is distributed by UGC, Orange and Canal Plus.



“The Father” is a co-production of Trademark Films, FCommeFilm and Ciné



Production investment was provided by Elarof’s Christophe Spadone and UK’s Film4. Financing was arranged by London finance houses, including Paul Grindey’s Viewfinder and Embankment Films.



CAA, Embankment and UTA Independent Film Group represent the producers for the sale to Sony Picture Classics.



