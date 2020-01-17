Facebook Watch Cancels ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ and ‘Limetown’
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Facebook has canceled its Facebook Watch original series “Sorry for Your Loss,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen, and “Limetown,” starring Jessica Biel, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.
“Limetown” aired one season, while “Sorry for Your Loss” had two. According to Deadline, which first reported that the shows have been canceled, “Sorry for Your Loss” is being shopped around to other outlets.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but Deadline reports that the cancellations are the beginning of a push away from scripted series at Facebook Watch in favor of unscripted shows.
However, Facebook Watch still plans to release scripted series already in development. Scripted shows currently planned for Facebook Watch include Season 3 of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” and a second season of “Sacred Lies,” a Blumhouse Television series starring Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander and Kristen Bauer.
Among Facebook Watch’s recent unscripted productions is a revival of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show. Titled “Steve on Watch,” the show was announced six months after NBCUniversal canceled Harvey’s self-titled talk show in May. Facebook Watch also produced a revival of the seminal MTV reality series “The Real World,” which premiered last summer.
