Facebook Watch Cancels ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ and ‘Limetown’ Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Facebook has canceled its Facebook Watch original series “Sorry for Your Loss,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen, and “Limetown,” starring Jessica Biel, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.



“Limetown” aired one season, while “Sorry for Your Loss” had two. According to Deadline, which first reported that the shows have been canceled, “Sorry for Your Loss” is being shopped around to other outlets.



Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but Deadline reports that the cancellations are the beginning of a push away from scripted series at Facebook Watch in favor of unscripted shows.



*Also Read:* Nancy Pelosi Rips 'Shameful' Facebook: They 'Schmooze' Trump for Tax Breaks



However, Facebook Watch still plans to release scripted series already in development. Scripted shows currently planned for Facebook Watch include Season 3 of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” and a second season of “Sacred Lies,” a Blumhouse Television series starring Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander and Kristen Bauer.



Among Facebook Watch’s recent unscripted productions is a revival of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show. Titled “Steve on Watch,” the show was announced six months after NBCUniversal canceled Harvey’s self-titled talk show in May. Facebook Watch also produced a revival of the seminal MTV reality series “The Real World,” which premiered last summer.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Facebook Won't Change Policy on Lies in Political Ads



Facebook Purges Hundreds of Accounts Tied to Conservative Outlet For AI-Generated Fake Profile Pictures



Thousands of Facebook Employees Had Their Bank Info Stolen (Report) Facebook has canceled its Facebook Watch original series “Sorry for Your Loss,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen, and “Limetown,” starring Jessica Biel, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.“Limetown” aired one season, while “Sorry for Your Loss” had two. According to Deadline, which first reported that the shows have been canceled, “Sorry for Your Loss” is being shopped around to other outlets.Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but Deadline reports that the cancellations are the beginning of a push away from scripted series at Facebook Watch in favor of unscripted shows.*Also Read:* Nancy Pelosi Rips 'Shameful' Facebook: They 'Schmooze' Trump for Tax BreaksHowever, Facebook Watch still plans to release scripted series already in development. Scripted shows currently planned for Facebook Watch include Season 3 of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” and a second season of “Sacred Lies,” a Blumhouse Television series starring Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander and Kristen Bauer.Among Facebook Watch’s recent unscripted productions is a revival of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show. Titled “Steve on Watch,” the show was announced six months after NBCUniversal canceled Harvey’s self-titled talk show in May. Facebook Watch also produced a revival of the seminal MTV reality series “The Real World,” which premiered last summer.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Facebook Won't Change Policy on Lies in Political AdsFacebook Purges Hundreds of Accounts Tied to Conservative Outlet For AI-Generated Fake Profile PicturesThousands of Facebook Employees Had Their Bank Info Stolen (Report) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Sorry For Your Loss' & 'Limetown' Canceled by Facebook Watch Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown have both been canceled as the streaming service plans on scaling back on scripted content. Elizabeth...

Just Jared 22 hours ago



Facebook canceled two original Watch series Can you name a single scripted original on the streaming service Facebook Watch? Me neither, which might be why Facebook appears to be cutting back on on them....

engadget 14 hours ago





Tweets about this