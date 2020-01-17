Hank Azaria on Future of ‘Brockmire': ‘I Bet We Find Some Other Life for It’ Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hank Azaria’s IFC comedy “Brockmire” may be coming to an end with its fourth and final season in March, but the actor isn’t ready to say goodbye to Jim Brockmire’s voice just yet.



“I’ll still do [the voice], believe me. I’ve been doing it since I was 15 years old, I’m not going to stop now,” Azaria told TheWrap Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena. “I bet we find some other life for it, whether it’s a podcast or another version of a weird show.”



“Brockmire” is based on the viral video from Funny or Die that featured Azaria as sportscaster Jim Brockmire, who suffers a hilarious public breakdown following his wife’s infidelity. The IFC series picked up Brockmire’s story a decade later as he tries to recapture his former glory.



*Also Read:* 'Brockmire' to End After 4 Seasons on IFC



“I go into the booth for ESPN once a year as Brockmire,” Azaria continued. “I’ll still mess around with it. You know, more like for fun. But I’m open to the idea of finding another life for it, if we can figure it out. I always wanted to do like a foul-mouth four-camera show, like you know, a live audience. ‘Brockmire’ would be hilarious. Imagine this sensibility with this kind of foul language and content but for a live audience, like a sitcom type atmosphere. That might be fun to try someday.”



The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die’s Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.



Season 4 of “Brockmire” premieres March 18 on IFC.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Brockmire' Season 3 Finale: Hank Azaria Needs a Break From 'This Tornado of S—' (Exclusive Video)



'Brockmire' Season 3 Trailer: Jim Tells Bob Costas He's the One Who Gave Him Pink Eye in Sochi (Video)



'Brockmire' Insults Every Member of Charles' Family at Awkward Dinner (Exclusive Video) Hank Azaria’s IFC comedy “Brockmire” may be coming to an end with its fourth and final season in March, but the actor isn’t ready to say goodbye to Jim Brockmire’s voice just yet.“I’ll still do [the voice], believe me. I’ve been doing it since I was 15 years old, I’m not going to stop now,” Azaria told TheWrap Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena. “I bet we find some other life for it, whether it’s a podcast or another version of a weird show.”“Brockmire” is based on the viral video from Funny or Die that featured Azaria as sportscaster Jim Brockmire, who suffers a hilarious public breakdown following his wife’s infidelity. The IFC series picked up Brockmire’s story a decade later as he tries to recapture his former glory.*Also Read:* 'Brockmire' to End After 4 Seasons on IFC“I go into the booth for ESPN once a year as Brockmire,” Azaria continued. “I’ll still mess around with it. You know, more like for fun. But I’m open to the idea of finding another life for it, if we can figure it out. I always wanted to do like a foul-mouth four-camera show, like you know, a live audience. ‘Brockmire’ would be hilarious. Imagine this sensibility with this kind of foul language and content but for a live audience, like a sitcom type atmosphere. That might be fun to try someday.”The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die’s Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.Season 4 of “Brockmire” premieres March 18 on IFC.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Brockmire' Season 3 Finale: Hank Azaria Needs a Break From 'This Tornado of S—' (Exclusive Video)'Brockmire' Season 3 Trailer: Jim Tells Bob Costas He's the One Who Gave Him Pink Eye in Sochi (Video)'Brockmire' Insults Every Member of Charles' Family at Awkward Dinner (Exclusive Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Clicky Sound https://t.co/tbG7PmW8lQ Hank Azaria's IFC comedy "Brockmire" may be coming to an end with its fourth and final sea… https://t.co/fMWttkQ9Ua 1 day ago ω๏๏∂y #HankAzaria on Future of ‘#Brockmire’ Character: ‘I Bet We Find Some Other Life For It’ https://t.co/cBfFPJeazw https://t.co/sDUVR4il9Q 1 day ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Hank Azaria on Future of ‘Brockmire’ Character: ‘I Bet We Find Some Other Life For It’… https://t.co/kgZ7KETRSH 1 day ago TheWrap .@HankAzaria on Future of 'Brockmire' Character: 'I Bet We Find Some Other Life For It' #TCA20 #Brockmire… https://t.co/yWmxmryewT 1 day ago Diane Gordon Hank Azaria says writer Joel Church Cooper loves social satire and is always looking for ways to be meta and make s… https://t.co/m0z5G0f4Gj 1 day ago Roger Catlin The fourth and final season of IFC’s “Brockmire” will take place 15 years into a dystopian future, where Hank Azari… https://t.co/RGIciWHoKL 1 day ago