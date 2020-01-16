Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Director Taika Waititi, who voiced scene-stealing robot IG-11 in “The Mandalorian” and directed the show’s first season finale, is being eyed to develop a “Star Wars” movie. It is not clear if the project is for streaming platform Disney Plus or for theatrical.



IG-11 appeared in three episodes this season. Waititi directed the season finale “Chapter 8: The Reckoning,” in which IG-11 heroically sacrificed and self-detonated himself to enabled the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, and Cara Dune to escape from Moff Gideon and his forces.



It is also unknown if the project if the project is separate from the “Star Wars” project being developed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Details about that project are not known at this time, but Feige will develop the film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.



*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Thinks Fans Should Petition to Bring Back IG-11



“Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” was nominated for six Oscars on Monday morning, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Adapted Screenplay and Production Design.



Waititi is currently in production on Fox Searchlight’s “Next Goal Wins” about the underdog American Samoa soccer team and will direct the third installment of the “Thor” franchise with Chris Hemsworth this August.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



Representatives for Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



