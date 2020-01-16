Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ MovieDirector Taika Waititi, who voiced scene-stealing robot IG-11 in “The Mandalorian” and directed the show’s first season finale, is being eyed to develop a “Star Wars” movie. It is not clear if the project is for streaming platform Disney Plus or for theatrical.

IG-11 appeared in three episodes this season. Waititi directed the season finale “Chapter 8: The Reckoning,” in which IG-11 heroically sacrificed and self-detonated himself to enabled the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, and Cara Dune to escape from Moff Gideon and his forces.

It is also unknown if the project if the project is separate from the “Star Wars” project being developed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Details about that project are not known at this time, but Feige will develop the film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Thinks Fans Should Petition to Bring Back IG-11

“Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” was nominated for six Oscars on Monday morning, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Adapted Screenplay and Production Design.

Waititi is currently in production on Fox Searchlight’s “Next Goal Wins” about the underdog American Samoa soccer team and will direct the third installment of the “Thor” franchise with Chris Hemsworth this August.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Representatives for Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Taika Waititi Joins Scorsese, Tarantino, Mendes and Bong With Directors Guild Nomination for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Taika Waititi on How Portraying Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit' Made Him Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Taika Waititi Says He Didn't Even Try to Pitch Studios on His WWII Comedy 'Jojo Rabbit'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie

Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie 00:42

 Taika Waititi has reportedly been approached by Lucasfilm bosses to direct a new Star Wars movie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 'Babu Frik' Clip [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - "Babu Frik" Clip

Check out the official "Babu Frik" clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:52Published

BATTLE STAR WARS movie [Video]BATTLE STAR WARS movie

BATTLE STAR WARS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the leader of the evil Coalition threatens to destroy a Rebel planet for its resources, his daughter will have no choice but to join the Rebel..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taika Waititi might make 'Star Wars' movie

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to develop a new...
Sify

Thor: Rangarok director Taika Waititi in talks to make Star Wars movie

Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is reportedly in early talks to develop a new Star Wars movie. There are no...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrankxNitti

Franky Wallabees Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie https://t.co/mw1yxQSKVW via @YahooEnt 12 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: 'The Mandalorian' Director Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) Eyed to Develop 'Star Wars' Movie https://t.co/DBC5Z8EzlH 14 hours ago

Mandalorianfans

The Mandalorian Fans Director Taika Waititi, who voiced scene-stealing robot IG-11 in “The Mandalorian” and directed the show’s first se… https://t.co/pm7p6qeWsm 17 hours ago

BeachDan

beach dan af Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie https://t.co/TIt0gyW9BF via @Yahoo 18 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #TaikaWaititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie https://t.co/uGhvCArLkg https://t.co/bDwbaLh3jQ 18 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/TYc9CySPzI Taika Waititi, who voiced scene-stealing robot IG-11 in "The Mandalorian," is being eyed t… https://t.co/pu6BDojSAc 19 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: ‘The Mandalorian’ Director Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop ‘Star Wars’ Movie https://t.co/Lbp24bSOZA vi… https://t.co/jay2rKgEw0 19 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap 'The Mandalorian' Director Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) Eyed to Develop 'Star Wars' Movie https://t.co/DBC5Z8EzlH 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.