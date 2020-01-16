‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Gets Premiere Date at AMC

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

AMC has set a premiere date for “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”



The series will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c following “The Walking Dead” Season 10 finale. Subsequent episodes will air Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.



Here is AMC’s description for the spinoff:







“‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”







*Also Read:* Jury Awards 'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Estate $8.6 Million In Wrongful Death Trial



The series is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Stars include Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. AMC Studios produces and distributes. Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath executive produce.



AMC also announced other premiere dates for IFC’s “Brockmire” and “Year of the Rabbit,” AMC’s “Quiz” and Season 4 of “Ride with Norman Reedus,” and SundanceTV’s “Liar” Season 2.



The fourth and final season of IFC’s “Brockmire” airs on Weds., March 18 at 10 p.m. ET.



*Also Read:* Lee Daniels to Direct Superhero Comic 'Stealth' From 'Walking Dead' Creators at Universal



“Ride with Norman Reedus” returns Sunday, March 8 at 12 a.m. ET.



“Quiz” will air in three parts at 9/8c each night from Monday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 27.



“Liar” returns Weds., April 8 at 11/10c.



IFC’s new series “Year of the Rabbit” premieres Weds., Feb. 19 at 10:30 p.m./9:30c.



Season 3 of “Killing Eve” will premiere in April 2020, though the exact date has not yet been announced.



