Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Gets Premiere Date at AMC

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Gets Premiere Date at AMCAMC has set a premiere date for “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

The series will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c following “The Walking Dead” Season 10 finale. Subsequent episodes will air Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.

Here is AMC’s description for the spinoff:



“‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.  Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.  Some will become heroes.  Some will become villains.  But all of them will find the truths they seek.”



*Also Read:* Jury Awards 'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Estate $8.6 Million In Wrongful Death Trial

The series is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Stars include Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. AMC Studios produces and distributes. Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath executive produce.

AMC also announced other premiere dates for IFC’s “Brockmire” and “Year of the Rabbit,” AMC’s “Quiz” and  Season 4 of “Ride with Norman Reedus,” and  SundanceTV’s “Liar” Season 2.

The fourth and final season of IFC’s “Brockmire” airs on Weds., March 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

*Also Read:* Lee Daniels to Direct Superhero Comic 'Stealth' From 'Walking Dead' Creators at Universal

“Ride with Norman Reedus” returns Sunday, March 8 at 12 a.m. ET.

“Quiz” will air in three parts at 9/8c each night from Monday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 27.

“Liar” returns Weds., April 8 at 11/10c.

IFC’s new series “Year of the Rabbit” premieres Weds., Feb. 19 at 10:30 p.m./9:30c.

Season 3 of “Killing Eve” will premiere in April 2020, though the exact date has not yet been announced.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

AMC Sets Linear TV Premiere for 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

'Lodge 49' Won't Reopen: 'No Takers' to Revive Canceled AMC Drama, Creator Says

AMC Sets Two-Night Premiere for Jason Segel's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Games That Might Suck in 2020 [Video]Top 10 Video Games That Might Suck in 2020

2020 is already looking to be another solid year of games, but that isn’t to say there aren’t a few titles that have us worried. For this list, we’re looking at the games that have us guarding..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:54Published

The Tragic Story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez [Video]The Tragic Story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Selena was a crossover star and the Queen of Tejano music. She was one of the most celebrated and influential Latin artists of the 90s, but her life and career were cut tragically short. In 2020,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series 'World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date & First Look Photos!

AMC has given a premiere date for the latest series in The Walking Dead franchise! The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is the second spin-off series in the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

RamasScreen

Rama’s Screen At #TCA this week, #AMC announced that the third #TheWalkingDead spinoff series, "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" w… https://t.co/bvYBolc2IH 3 minutes ago

RamasScreen

Rama’s Screen THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND Premiere Date Announced https://t.co/Upj2csXRnJ 4 minutes ago

Rovin_93

Rovin RT @TheWalkingDead: BREAKING: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (@TWDWorldBeyond) will premiere directly after #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Final… 4 minutes ago

satrian

satrian RT @slashfilm: AMC Announces Latest 'Walking Dead' Spin-off Premiere Date and More [TCA 2020] https://t.co/t3Qeh2JkHx https://t.co/JvRMTVxs… 11 minutes ago

TauntedByDemons

TauntedByDemons RT @IGN: The Walking Dead spin-off series World Beyond will premiere in April 2020. https://t.co/3phvSxK8AB https://t.co/3tjbtkktMy 16 minutes ago

DaSonicLoverFan

Lily Lake RT @NewsOfTheDead: The third #TheWalkingDead series is officially premiering in April. https://t.co/GyIMDsk1F0 https://t.co/onIsAuciOL 26 minutes ago

HeyMo517

Maureen Fairhurst RT @NewsOfTheDead: The new #TheWalkingDead show will only have two seasons, which is good news for that Rick Grimes movie. https://t.co/ij7… 27 minutes ago

Rogerpereirapi2

Roger Pereira RT @Nerdbunker: The Walking Dead: World Beyond ganha data de estreia no Brasil e novas imagens https://t.co/vnrJ3qnGui https://t.co/Z66AxIf… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.