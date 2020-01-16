Does ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

After waiting a whopping 16-and-a-half years, we finally have a third “Bad Boys” movie to enjoy. “Bad Boys for Life” reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for another go-around with what might end up as the signature roles for both of them, and it actually turned out pretty well! We were all skeptical when the film moved forward without Michael Bay, but somehow it worked out.



Thus far, with plenty more reviews still to come, “Bad Boys for Life” has managed to earn a 76% fresh rating from reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That mark is conspicuously higher than the scores earned by the first two “Bad Boys” films combined. While I’m not a critic, I am a big fan of these movies — and I was very pleasantly surprised with how good the new flick is.



As a new entry in an old franchise, “Bad Boys for Life” is in a weird spot. Is it the start of a revival of the franchise? Is it just one last ride for Mike and Marcus to give us some closure after we waited almost 17 years for another sequel? It’s probably too early to know for sure.



*Also Read:* Can 'Bad Boys for Life' Succeed for Sony Where 'MIB: International' Failed?



But what is not too early to know is whether the film has a post-credits or mid-credits scene. Since Marvel popularized these bonus scenes over a decade ago, films have used them in all sorts of ways, but there have been two main reasons for them: to tease a future movie in a series, or to add some fun extra jokes. For a franchise action comedy like “Bad Boys for Life,” either of those is plausible here.



So let’s get to the point of this article: Does “Bad Boys for Life” have any bonus scenes after the credits start? Well, sort of. The film does feature a postscript/stinger that comes just seconds after the credits begin. The scene comes in so quickly that you would not be able to read this article before it starts. But once that extra scene, which definitely will have you thinking about a “Bad Boys 4,” ends there isn’t anything more to stick around for aside from the credits themselves.



And hey, you should probably stick around for those, just because it took a lot of bodies to make this movie and watching the credits is a way of showing a appreciation for the entertainment you just received. But if you need to go to the bathroom or bail for other reasons, you can do so without worrying you’re missing anything after that scene early in the credits.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Bad Boys for Life' and 35 Other Movie Sequels That Took Forever to Hit the Screen (Photos)



'Bad Boys for Life' Film Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Go Over the Top, Again



Will Smith Says He Owes Michael Bay His Career for That Shirtless Scene in 'Bad Boys' (Video) After waiting a whopping 16-and-a-half years, we finally have a third “Bad Boys” movie to enjoy. “Bad Boys for Life” reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for another go-around with what might end up as the signature roles for both of them, and it actually turned out pretty well! We were all skeptical when the film moved forward without Michael Bay, but somehow it worked out.Thus far, with plenty more reviews still to come, “Bad Boys for Life” has managed to earn a 76% fresh rating from reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. That mark is conspicuously higher than the scores earned by the first two “Bad Boys” films combined. While I’m not a critic, I am a big fan of these movies — and I was very pleasantly surprised with how good the new flick is.As a new entry in an old franchise, “Bad Boys for Life” is in a weird spot. Is it the start of a revival of the franchise? Is it just one last ride for Mike and Marcus to give us some closure after we waited almost 17 years for another sequel? It’s probably too early to know for sure.*Also Read:* Can 'Bad Boys for Life' Succeed for Sony Where 'MIB: International' Failed?But what is not too early to know is whether the film has a post-credits or mid-credits scene. Since Marvel popularized these bonus scenes over a decade ago, films have used them in all sorts of ways, but there have been two main reasons for them: to tease a future movie in a series, or to add some fun extra jokes. For a franchise action comedy like “Bad Boys for Life,” either of those is plausible here.So let’s get to the point of this article: Does “Bad Boys for Life” have any bonus scenes after the credits start? Well, sort of. The film does feature a postscript/stinger that comes just seconds after the credits begin. The scene comes in so quickly that you would not be able to read this article before it starts. But once that extra scene, which definitely will have you thinking about a “Bad Boys 4,” ends there isn’t anything more to stick around for aside from the credits themselves.And hey, you should probably stick around for those, just because it took a lot of bodies to make this movie and watching the credits is a way of showing a appreciation for the entertainment you just received. But if you need to go to the bathroom or bail for other reasons, you can do so without worrying you’re missing anything after that scene early in the credits.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Bad Boys for Life' and 35 Other Movie Sequels That Took Forever to Hit the Screen (Photos)'Bad Boys for Life' Film Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Go Over the Top, AgainWill Smith Says He Owes Michael Bay His Career for That Shirtless Scene in 'Bad Boys' (Video) 👓 View full article

