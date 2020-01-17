Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Giddy-up', said TSA agent pulling Native woman's braids

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The agency apologises after the flyer tweeted she was "humiliated" by the incident in Minnesota.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Denies Bail For Woman Accused Of Stabbing NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor [Video]Judge Denies Bail For Woman Accused Of Stabbing NFL Free Agent Terrelle Pryor

The woman charged with stabbing NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor appeared in court for a hearing Wednesday morning; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:53Published

Woman Charged In Terrelle Pryor's Stabbing To Face Judge [Video]Woman Charged In Terrelle Pryor's Stabbing To Face Judge

The woman accused of stabbing Jeannette native and NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor is set to go before a judge today; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:12Published


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans ‘Giddy-up’, said TSA agent pulling Native woman’s braids https://t.co/BUaKawzM38 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.