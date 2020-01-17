Karlie Kloss Gets Candid About Kushner Family’s Politics (Video) Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Karlie Kloss set the record straight on how she feels about her in-laws’ political beliefs on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen.



“There is so much speculation about your home life and your family. Can I ask you about it a little bit?” Cohen asked the model, who is married to Joshua Kushner, brother to Jared Kushner and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.



“I’m an open book,” Kloss said.



*Also Read:* 'Project Runway' Contestant Eliminated After Shading Host Karlie Kloss for Ties to Jared Kushner (Video)



“Are you on the same page politically with the family?” Cohen asked.



“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020,” she replied.



Martha Stewart, who was sitting between them, commented, “Good answer.”



*Also Read:* 'Project Runway': Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano Set as Hosts of Bravo Reboot



Kloss went on to explain her political stance and her history with Kushner, whom she met in 2012 before Trump had announced his candidacy.



“I’m very passionate about different issues — women’s reproductive health, and I’m very involved with planned parenthood,” she said. “I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner, it’s not been easy, but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again.”



Watch the video clip on Kloss’ Instagram below.





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jan 17, 2020 at 7:39am PST







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



