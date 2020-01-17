Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion club

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Investors still high on Big Tech despite mounting political concerns about the industry's size and influence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion 01:57

 The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark [Video]Alphabet Hits $1 Trillion Mark

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reached a $1 trillion market cap, making them the fourth U.S. tech company to do so, despite an increase of political and regulatory scrutiny.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion [Video]Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion

Alphabet Hits Market Cap Milestone of $1 Trillion Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. business to reach the plateau. It joins Apple and Amazon, who both hit the mark in 2018. In April 2019,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google’s parent Alphabet hits US$1 trillion market value

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has become the fourth US company to boast a market value of US$1 trillion. It joins...
Proactive Investors

The 5 most valuable US tech companies are now worth more than $5 trillion after Alphabet's record close

The 5 most valuable US tech companies are now worth more than $5 trillion after Alphabet's record close· *Google-parent Alphabet soared to a $1 trillion valuation Thursday, pushing the total value of the five biggest tech companies to a record $5 trillion.* ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

equityin

Business Finance Markets | Value Deal 26Jan 2020 RT @Schuldensuehner: #Google’s parent, Alphabet, joins $1tn market cap club that includes Apple and Microsoft. Amazon was also worth a tril… 4 minutes ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 Last summer, antitrust officials announced they were launching an investigation into whether Apple, Google, Faceboo… https://t.co/s5cuS8ZtNu 26 minutes ago

ForSaleBuyNow

ForSaleBuyNow RT @cnni: Tonight's business headlines: ▪ Markets close at new records ▪ Google parent Alphabet joins trillion-dollar club ▪ Microsoft ple… 30 minutes ago

Victor_SciFi

Tolulope RT @CNNBusiness: Tonight's business headlines: ▪ Markets close at new records ▪ Google parent Alphabet joins trillion-dollar club ▪ Micros… 37 minutes ago

makoto_tokyo

塩野　誠 (経営共創基盤 ・フィンランド) RT @TheEconomist: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the fourth American company ever to have a market capitalisation of $1trn https… 50 minutes ago

nathan_gobeil

Nathan Gobeil RT @ECONdailycharts: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the fourth American company ever to have a market capitalisation of $1trn ht… 54 minutes ago

Valeriaccardona

Valeria Cardona RT @CNN: Tonight's business headlines: ▪ Markets close at new records ▪ Google parent Alphabet joins trillion-dollar club ▪ Microsoft pled… 1 hour ago

ECONdailycharts

The Economist Data Team Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the fourth American company ever to have a market capitalisation of $1trn https://t.co/qitB3p0Uly 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.