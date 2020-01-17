Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Recently released convicted sex offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A newly released sex offender who was on his way to California from an Iowa prison was arrested this week for allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another Woman Accuses Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse [Video]Another Woman Accuses Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse

Another woman has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newly released sex offender accused of sex assault on bus

VERNAL, Utah (AP) — A sex offender recently released from an Iowa prison has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus, Utah...
Seattle Times

Sex offender sought in death of Alabama woman who sent worried text after leaving bar

Alabama authorities were seeking a registered sex offender in the death of a woman who was reported missing after leaving a bar with two strange men and then...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

mayrasons4

@mayrasons4 Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/yxv53p4SJj 🙏🏼 3 days ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/LSSDLEdidw 4 days ago

BlueWav85416855

Blue Wave🇺🇲🇵🇷🦈🌊 Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus , more deta… https://t.co/oJy2AmiJPi 4 days ago

citroenista

Leonard Scott Why is this garbage being bussed to CA? Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assau… https://t.co/iW33gzpIQo 4 days ago

Method8Corp

Method8inc.com/ Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/5RwYk2W4v1 4 days ago

GuerinoKim

Kim Guerino Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/nm498xbMOg Cut it off! 4 days ago

motorrader1

HLWIII Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/FSuoJNgdsP 4 days ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Recently released convicted***offender nabbed for exposing himself, assaulting woman on Greyhound bus https://t.co/vDPLP7SmIf 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.