Jury of 7 men, 5 women for Weinstein's rape trial

🌪 SnowStormYou! 🌪🌱🇺🇸 #DemCast **NO DMs** RT @NishSwish: Harvey Weinstein (who came to court in a leather jacket today) will be judged by a jury of seven men and five women. Opening… 4 minutes ago

Mila RT @latimes: Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial https://t.co/CCSTRwLDLZ 4 minutes ago

KGET 17 News Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/Sf1rxHnYah 4 minutes ago

EssentialGoalsMedia Harvey Weinstein jury selected with 7 men, 5 women; judge shuts down defense’s argument – USA TODAY: Harvey Weinste… https://t.co/dfNMcxgaMh 4 minutes ago

Katie Tyree RT @MikeSalazar777: Weinstein jury selected with 7 men, 5 women https://t.co/jQ8c20iho7 7 minutes ago

Krista Steele To the majority male jury serving on the Harvey Weinstein trial, do the right thing. Only three women chosen to se… https://t.co/VZ5EKX7JfM 7 minutes ago

Judge Kevin Ross Fascinating that jury suppression historically involved black people, but in the Weinstein case, white women are pe… https://t.co/bO3FmbmP7Q 7 minutes ago