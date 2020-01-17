Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jury of 7 men, 5 women for Weinstein's rape trial

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A jury of seven men and five women was selected Friday for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial after an arduous two-week process, setting the stage for testimony to begin in the next week. (Jan. 17)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet

Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet 00:48

 A potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail time for writing about the trial online.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial [Video]Jury Selected For Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

A jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial [Video]Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won&apos;t be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s NYC rape trial after all.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jury selection process continues in Weinstein's rape trial

Jury selection process continues in Weinstein's rape trialNEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaReuters

Weinstein protesters gather outside courthouse

Dozens of protesters gathered outside a New York courthouse Friday where jury selection in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is underway. The women hoped to raise...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

snowstormyou

🌪 SnowStormYou! 🌪🌱🇺🇸 #DemCast **NO DMs** RT @NishSwish: Harvey Weinstein (who came to court in a leather jacket today) will be judged by a jury of seven men and five women. Opening… 4 minutes ago

Milatrud11

Mila RT @latimes: Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial https://t.co/CCSTRwLDLZ 4 minutes ago

KGETnews

KGET 17 News Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/Sf1rxHnYah 4 minutes ago

EssentialGoals

EssentialGoalsMedia Harvey Weinstein jury selected with 7 men, 5 women; judge shuts down defense’s argument – USA TODAY: Harvey Weinste… https://t.co/dfNMcxgaMh 4 minutes ago

_kkaattiieee94

Katie Tyree RT @MikeSalazar777: Weinstein jury selected with 7 men, 5 women https://t.co/jQ8c20iho7 7 minutes ago

SciVizKrista

Krista Steele To the majority male jury serving on the Harvey Weinstein trial, do the right thing. Only three women chosen to se… https://t.co/VZ5EKX7JfM 7 minutes ago

IAmBossRoss

Judge Kevin Ross Fascinating that jury suppression historically involved black people, but in the Weinstein case, white women are pe… https://t.co/bO3FmbmP7Q 7 minutes ago

JohnCarltonKing

John 🌐🐍 RT @MadelineOnMars: This is a bizarre, confusing opening to a story. Two paragraphs in, we still don’t know the composition of the jury. I… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.