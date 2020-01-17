Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Hampshire: Bill To Shut Down Shooting Ranges Set For Committee Hearing

Daily Caller Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Senate Bill 469 would repeal New Hampshire’s shooting range protection law by allowing municipalities to subject already-existing shooting ranges to noise ordinances, while also making it easier for individuals to sue local gun ranges for noise violations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Cheektowaga man charged after shooting of Buffalo man

Cheektowaga man charged after shooting of Buffalo man 00:23

 Buffalo police say a Cheektowaga man is facing charges after the shooting of a Buffalo man early Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink power in Pembroke for Shooting for a Cure fundraiser [Video]Pink power in Pembroke for Shooting for a Cure fundraiser

Pink power in Pembroke for Shooting for a Cure fundraiser

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:43Published

Police Investigating Reported Fatal Shooting In New Kensington [Video]Police Investigating Reported Fatal Shooting In New Kensington

Police are investigating after a reported fatal shooting in New Kensington; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Hampshire bill to allow taxes to be paid in Bitcoin falls short

No, New Hampshire residents won’t be able to pay their taxes in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency. Public records show that a bill filed this time last year, which...
The Next Web

New Hampshire Lawmakers Vote Down Crypto Tax Bill

New Hampshire legislators have scrapped a bill that would have allowed state agencies to accept cryptocurrencies for tax payments.
Coindesk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mokkie13

x mokkie1 x RT @DailyCaller: New Hampshire: Bill To Shut Down Shooting Ranges Set For Committee Hearing https://t.co/parnopJpLX 2 hours ago

jst4kdsnh

Dennis Jette NRA-ILA | New Hampshire: Bill to Shut Down Shooting Ranges Set for Committee Hearing https://t.co/1W7oIHqFEX 4 hours ago

homesalpharetta

Dennis Forlie NRA-ILA | New Hampshire: Bill to Shut Down Shooting Ranges Set for Committee Hearing https://t.co/2rwm8fEHKk 5 hours ago

LClarionCall

Liberty Clarion Call Do the protests of the left violate noise ordinances as well? What's good for the goose, as they say! https://t.co/iVaqR9glVe 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.