Abby Huntsman Addresses Her Exit From ‘The View': ‘People Go Nuts With Rumors’ (Video)

Abby Huntsman departed “The View” on Friday, using her farewell to address rumors that she and co-host Meghan McCain had a “soured relationship.”



On Monday — the day Huntsman announced she was leaving to work on her father’s gubernatorial campaign — CNN Business reported that a “toxic work environment” at the ABC talk show was one of the main reasons for her exit.



“Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights,” a show source told CNN. “She ultimately decided she didn’t need this job and it wasn’t worth it.”



In a statement to Insider, McCain derided the CNN report as “sexist.” “I find it hard to believe that CNN would cover a story about men this way,” McCain wrote. “Abby has been my friend for years and will always be my friend. I love her and her family very much.”



*Also Read:* Whoopi Goldberg to Meghan McCain During Impeachment Debate: 'Girl, Please Stop Talking'



Huntsman echoed McCain’s sentiments on Friday.



“People go nuts with rumors on this show and this week has been no exception,” Huntsman said, “I just want to be as clear as I possibly can, this has been a dream come true, this has been an incredible job, I do love everyone at this table.”



“You guys see the ups and downs of all of our life, Meghan has been … you’ve seen what she’s been through in her life … you guys live it with us. It’s not easy everyone to come out here and be so open and honest and talk about the hardest topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and everyone at the show,” she continued.



*Also Read:* Elizabeth Warren and Meghan McCain Spar Over Whether Soleimani Was a Terrorist (Video)



“I want to make it clear as day, with everything that’s been written about this place, I’m so thankful for all the new friends I have here, for the friends I had before and still have and for the opportunity because this place has changed my life for the better,” she finished.



Huntsman, along with McCain, were the conservative voices on the show, both coming from political families. Her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., is seeking re-election as governor of Utah. He previously held the office from 2005-2009.



A replacement for Huntsman has not been announced.



Watch her farewell above.



Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who was absent Friday, toasted Huntsman on Thursday:







Whoopi Goldberg toasts Abby Huntsman ahead of her last day on @TheView: “It’s been an honor and a pleasure sitting next to you, and whatever you’re doing next… we’ll be watching.”



“Cheers to Abby!” https://t.co/dMDVLHJ3cz pic.twitter.com/uqHbP13Em8



— The View (@TheView) January 17, 2020







