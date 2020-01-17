Global  

Pentagon confirms U.S. service members were injured in Iran missile strike

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Military officials have confirmed that at least 11 U.S. service members were injured when Iran launched missiles at an Iraqi military base last week, after previously saying that no Americans were harmed. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the new development.
News video: Pentagon identifies two service members killed in Afghanistan

Pentagon identifies two service members killed in Afghanistan 00:32

 We now know the names of two service members killed Saturday in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Says 11 Service Members Were Injured When Iran Attacked Iraqi Base

Eight Americans were taken to Germany and three to Kuwait to receive medical care after Iran's missile strike last week, a Defense Department spokesperson says.
NPR

BREAKING: 11 U.S. Military Members Were Injured in Iran Missile Attacks, Despite Previous Reports of No Casualties

More than a week after the Trump White House said there were “no casualties” from the 16 Iranian missiles launched at U.S. assets in Iraq on January 8, the...
Mediaite


