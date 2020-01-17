SpaceX stages dramatic in-flight abort test

Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....
· SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning — and cause the rocket to fail 84 seconds into flight and explode shortly thereafter.
