SpaceX stages dramatic in-flight abort test

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Dramatic SpaceX in-flight abort test is intended to clear the way to send astronauts to the International Space Station.
News video: Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

Watch Live! The NASA & SpaceX Coverage Of The Crew Dragon In-Flight Abort Test

 Watch live as part of NASA and SpaceX's coverage of the Crew Dragon in-flight abort test, as the unmanned capsule separates from a Falcon 9 rocket. The test will demonstrate that the capsule and launch system can protect astronauts on future manned missions, in the unlikely event of an emergency....

Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching [Video]Elon Musk’s SpaceX faces final test before launching

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is scheduled to launch its first manned flight to the International Space Station early this year.

SpaceX's first Starship pops its top during a 'pressure test' in Texas [Video]SpaceX's first Starship pops its top during a 'pressure test' in Texas

Watchers said the bulkhead was ejected hundreds of feet in the air.

SpaceX, Boeing compete to launch astronauts to International Space Station

If SpaceX's in-flight abort test goes well, it could beat out Boeing to be first private company to launch astronauts to International Space Station.
USATODAY.com

SpaceX is about to launch a doomed rocket for NASA — and that's a good thing. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's explosive and crucial in-flight abort test.

SpaceX is about to launch a doomed rocket for NASA — and that's a good thing. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's explosive and crucial in-flight abort test.· SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning — and cause the rocket to fail 84 seconds into flight and explode shortly thereafter. · The...
Business Insider

