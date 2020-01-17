Global  

Michigan man finds over $43G in couch he bought from store

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Howard Kirby of Michigan got the surprise of his life last month when he found over $43,000 in cash inside a couch he'd purchased, at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso. 
Man Dressed As Chicago Police Officer Robs Michigan Avenue Store

A man wearing a police uniform and a surgical mask robbed a business on the Magnificent Mile Monday evening, police said.

A man wearing a police uniform and a surgical mask robbed a business on the Magnificent Mile Monday evening, police said.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published

