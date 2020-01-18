Global  

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Joins Trump’s Defense Team

cbs4.com Saturday, 18 January 2020
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment communications team, will be part of the defense for his Senate trial, according to several Washington, D.C.-based news outlets.
News video: Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team 03:29

 Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial

