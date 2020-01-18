Rodeo 101: Traditions, superstitions and essential lingo to make you sound like a pro Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Strap on your spurs and learn these five rodeo terms so you can sound like a pro. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News Aggregated Rodeo 101: Traditions, superstitions and essential lingo to make you sound like a pro https://t.co/Pok8zlPK9X https://t.co/4DqNKOt8nq 2 minutes ago