Jury selection in the Harvey Weinstein trial wrapped on Friday, with opening arguments expected to begin next week in New York City. The former movie mogul is accused of rape and other sexual misconduct involving two different women. Attorney Jesse Weber, host on the Law and Crime Network, who's been closely following the proceedings from inside the courtroom, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" for a preview.



