Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins Gets 26 Months For Insider Trading

Daily Caller Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
‘What I have done has marked me for life’
News video: Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison 00:55

 ​Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised..

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris CollinsWatch VideoOn Monday, the Department of Justice suggested that former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins receive a sentence of 57 months in prison for his part in an...
Chris Collins, former GOP rep, sentenced to 26 months in prison over securities fraud

A federal judge on Friday sentenced former Rep. Chris Collins of New York to 26 months in prison after the Republican pleaded guilty to insider trading...
