Navy Aircraft Carrier to Be Named for Black Pearl Harbor Veteran

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Doris Miller was the first African-American sailor to receive the Navy Cross, for his bravery during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Remains Of Minnesotan Navy Seamen Killed During Pearl Harbor Identified Through DNA Analysis [Video]Remains Of Minnesotan Navy Seamen Killed During Pearl Harbor Identified Through DNA Analysis

A sailor who served aboard the USS Oklahoma during World War II has now been accounted for. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:38Published

North Alabama Veteran Remembers Pearl Harbor [Video]North Alabama Veteran Remembers Pearl Harbor

Veteran Sherman Callendar want to make sure we never forget what happened at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Miller

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller. The...
Seattle Times


eastman_mtw

MTW Eastman RT @AlexHortonTX: Doris Miller wasn’t allowed to touch a gun. But on Dec. 7, 1941, he swung a .50 toward Japanese planes and fired until hi… 9 seconds ago

BoccaJim

BoccaPura RT @AmyMcGrathKY: Aircraft carriers are almost always named for presidents or 5-star admirals. Doris is a symbol of the inclusiveness that… 29 seconds ago

PhilipCardella

Philip Cardella RT @BrentNYT: U.S. aircraft carrier (finally) named for Dorie Miller, cook in the Jim Crow era Navy who rose to heroism during the attack o… 2 minutes ago

cssueta

Corinne Sueta RT @thehill: New aircraft carrier to be named after first Black American that received Navy's Cross for valor https://t.co/ApG9T53q9y 2 minutes ago

