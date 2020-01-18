Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms?
Saturday, 18 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Some on social media ridiculed a photo of the uniforms, but the Space Force says they make perfect sense.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
First Chief of U.S. Space Force sworn into office
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the first Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago
Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force
President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force.
Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on December 21, 2019
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this