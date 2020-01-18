Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Some on social media ridiculed a photo of the uniforms, but the Space Force says they make perfect sense.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
News video: Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

Swearing in the first Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

 Vice President Mike Pence swore in General John Raymond as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Chief of U.S. Space Force sworn into office [Video]First Chief of U.S. Space Force sworn into office

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to Gen. John &quot;Jay&quot; Raymond, the first Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force [Video]Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Space Force mocked for unveiling camouflage uniforms

The new uniform, unveiled on the force's Twitter, has prompted one question: "Camo in space?"
BBC News

New Space Force Chief sworn in at White House

New Space Force Chief sworn in at White HouseWashington DC (VOA) Jan 15, 2020 Vice President Mike Pence formally swore in Gen. John "Jay" Raymond as the new Chief of Space Operations Tuesday at the White...
Space Daily Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

SysArch

SysArch RT @dgreenbergs: Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/5ovB3MxwRR #SpaceForce #SpaceisD… 4 minutes ago

dgreenbergs

EveryMom ( #Trump4Prison2020 #RIPGOP2020 Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/5ovB3MxwRR #SpaceForce #SpaceisDark #TrumpIsAMoron 8 minutes ago

1950Jeannette

J Terrell Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/v09XKUfdf5 via @usatoday 8 minutes ago

charbone1

Sharon C RT @jilevin: Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/VThv45L8hJ 14 minutes ago

1776Libertarian

LeaningLibertarian RT @Steffi_Cole: 🤔 Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/OfruWd9IqP via @usatoday 19 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/iESExIarq2 30 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/VThv45L8hJ 39 minutes ago

denver1958

Geoffrey Space is pitch black, so why will US Space Force members wear camo uniforms? https://t.co/afhLsqXfBi What are they… https://t.co/nK5xPLo28A 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.