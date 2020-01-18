Impeachment managers release legal brief ahead of Senate trial



Recent related videos from verified sources House Democrats say Trump endangers U.S. security Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published 24 minutes ago Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:06Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources BREAKING: Pelosi Reveals House Impeachment Managers to Take Part in Trump Senate Trial Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers who will participate in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, ending weeks of suspense. At...

Mediaite 3 days ago



What Pelosi's impeachment managers say about the Democrats' strategy in Senate trial Pelosi's choice of managers offers a peek into the Democrat's strategy during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this