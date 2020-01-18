Global  

Trump Legal Team Denies Impeachment Charges in First Official Response

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
In a six-page letter formally responding to the impeachment charges, President Trump’s lawyers rejected the case against him as illegitimate and called the effort to remove him dangerous.
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:05

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

'Brazen and unlawful': Trump's impeachment defence revealed

Trump's legal team has denied impeachment charges in its first official response to two articles of impeachment, choosing not to deny the core allegations of...
Trump’s legal team calls impeachment charges unlawful

The trial is set to begin on Tuesday with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
