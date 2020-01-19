SpaceX readies Falcon 9 for second shot at emergency escape test

The test is the last major hurdle before the Crew Dragon blasts off with astronauts aboard

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rough seas delay escape test for SpaceX crew capsule CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Rough seas prompted SpaceX on Saturday to delay the emergency escape test of its new crew capsule by a day. Liftoff is now set for...

Seattle Times 15 hours ago



SpaceX plans to blow up a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean next week (and you can watch it live) SpaceX and NASA are working together to blow up a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean. The experiment, called an in-flight abort test, will likely lead to the...

The Next Web 1 week ago





Tweets about this