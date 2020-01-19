Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Conor McGregor blasts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return

Denver Post Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS -- Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 on Saturday night, announcing his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 00:32

 The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor makes a winning return with a first-round victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily CallertalkSPORTNew Zealand HeraldIndependentFOX Sports

UFC 246: Israel Adesanya, fellow Kiwi and Australian fighters on Conor McGregor's return against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

UFC 246: Israel Adesanya, fellow Kiwi and Australian fighters on Conor McGregor's return against Donald 'Cowboy' CerroneWhen Conor McGregor returns to the UFC this weekend, he'll be doing so in relatively unfamiliar territory. The former featherweight and lightweight champion will...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OzSpam

OzSense RT @australian: Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/7dkYC14SRQ #UFC246 4 minutes ago

CJLachica_

Babs RT @mbsportsonline: Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at #UFC246 on Saturd… 9 minutes ago

wfnz

WFNZ-AM/FM Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 https://t.co/aEyYcjRd9q 13 minutes ago

RickiOgston

Ricki Ogston McGregor wins UFC comeback in 40 seconds https://t.co/ibI0SmIiRE 21 minutes ago

australian

The Australian Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/7dkYC14SRQ #UFC246 24 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Conor McGregor blasts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/KzQJXZ3f6y 36 minutes ago

alpdrnl

Al Patrick Pedernal RT @INQUIRERSports: Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246. | @AP h… 41 minutes ago

HoustonChron

Houston Chronicle Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/4Vmc3B3DSf 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.