Conor McGregor blasts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () LAS VEGAS -- Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 on Saturday night, announcing his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016.
The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge...
After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..
When Conor McGregor returns to the UFC this weekend, he'll be doing so in relatively unfamiliar territory. The former featherweight and lightweight champion will... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily Caller
