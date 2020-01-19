OzSense RT @australian: Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/7dkYC14SRQ #UFC246 4 minutes ago Babs RT @mbsportsonline: Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at #UFC246 on Saturd… 9 minutes ago WFNZ-AM/FM Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 https://t.co/aEyYcjRd9q 13 minutes ago Ricki Ogston McGregor wins UFC comeback in 40 seconds https://t.co/ibI0SmIiRE 21 minutes ago The Australian Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/7dkYC14SRQ #UFC246 24 minutes ago News Aggregated Conor McGregor blasts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/KzQJXZ3f6y 36 minutes ago Al Patrick Pedernal RT @INQUIRERSports: Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246. | @AP h… 41 minutes ago Houston Chronicle Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return https://t.co/4Vmc3B3DSf 42 minutes ago