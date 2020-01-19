Global  

From 1992: Fixing the bright lights of Broadway

CBS News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
New York's Times Square long ago earned the nickname "The Great White Way," thanks to its brilliant neon lights and advertising signs. But all those lights need to be replaced now and then. Enter Marty Katz, responsible for spotting broken bulbs and dim neon tubes among the brilliant displays, and the Artkraft Strauss Sign Company, which makes sure all those bright lights stay lit. Bill Geist followed Katz as he made his rounds, and talked with Paul Goldberger, chief architecture critic of The New York Times, about our "national park of neon." Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" November 22, 1992.
