House managers walk-through Senate prior to trial

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's defense team and the prosecutors of his impeachment are putting the finishing touches on their arguments for Tuesday's trial. The seven House managers were on Capitol Hill Monday for a walk-through of the Senate. (Jan. 20)
 
News video: President Zelenskiy 'clearly understood the quid pro quo' -Schiff

President Zelenskiy 'clearly understood the quid pro quo' -Schiff 03:17

 Democratic Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the House managers in the Senate impeachment trial, laid out evidence that he says shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy knew that a White House visit was conditioned on a promise to investigate Joe Biden.

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..

House Democrats to wrap up opening argument in Senate impeachment trial of Trump

Adam Schiff and other House managers will focus the third day of opening arguments on accusations that President Trump tried to stonewall their probe.
USATODAY.com

Impeachment managers, Trump lawyers to debate rules on Tuesday

The White House defense team and House managers will argue the resolution laying down the rules for the trial, not senators.
CBS News

