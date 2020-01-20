House managers walk-through Senate prior to trial

Monday, 20 January 2020 () President Donald Trump's defense team and the prosecutors of his impeachment are putting the finishing touches on their arguments for Tuesday's trial. The seven House managers were on Capitol Hill Monday for a walk-through of the Senate. (Jan. 20)
Democratic Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the House managers in the Senate impeachment trial, laid out evidence that he says shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy knew that a White House visit was conditioned on a promise to investigate Joe Biden.
US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..