House managers walk-through Senate prior to trial

@tillmantweets 💋 RT @GaryFos22481: @tillmantweets @albug56 @MarshaBlackburn @SenAlexander and the house managers today open that door. I pray Trumps lawye… 1 day ago

Gary Foster @tillmantweets @albug56 @MarshaBlackburn @SenAlexander and the house managers today open that door. I pray Trumps lawyers walk through it. 1 day ago

Robert R LOCKLEAR RT @cspan: House impeachment managers walk the #articlesofimpeachment through the Capitol to the Senate Watch more: https://t.co/hWhqPYXF… 2 days ago

Ben Funk @RepRatcliffe @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews @FoxNews is running @TuckerCarlson propaganda during the trial while the hous… https://t.co/1ejaixAXCZ 2 days ago

Oleh Lukasz Sniezko @back_ttys @redsteeze It will be inspiring for survivors of the Wuhan Coronavirus Epidemic to walk through empty st… https://t.co/gs0qeCjUQh 3 days ago

K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 RT @jeremyherb: House impeachment managers walk from the speaker's office to the Senate for a walk-through. They're examining the "arena" f… 4 days ago

K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 RT @alizaslav: House impeachment managers head back to Speaker Pelosi’s office after completing their walk through of the Senate chamber ah… 4 days ago