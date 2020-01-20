Florida man attempts to hide underwater from cops, gets arrested after coming up for air, police say

A Florida man attempted a “not so great escape” last week when he tried hiding from deputies underwater in a pond – an “action movie” stunt that officials easily foiled when he came up for air, authorities said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man's Attempt To Hide From Cops Underwater Goes As Well As You'd Expect A man on run from cops tried to hide underwater. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:31Published 6 days ago Man On Run From Cops Tries To Hide Underwater In Failed Attempt A man on run from cops tried to hide underwater. Credit: GeoBeats Duration: 00:30Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this