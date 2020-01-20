Global  

Florida man attempts to hide underwater from cops, gets arrested after coming up for air, police say

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
A Florida man attempted a “not so great escape” last week when he tried hiding from deputies underwater in a pond – an “action movie” stunt that officials easily foiled when he came up for air, authorities said.
