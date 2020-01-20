It’s Not Just You: ‘Blue Monday’ Said To Be Most Depressing Day Of The Year
If you've been walking around on this bone chilling winter day, feeling extra down, some might chalk it up to Blue Monday.
As if we needed any more reason to ruminate over life's daily plights, today (January 20) is Blue Monday -- the third Monday of January, which is rumored to be the most depressing day of the year. But is it? What Is 'Blue Monday' And Does It Really Exist? 00:29
So-called "Blue Monday" falls on the third Monday in January, said to be the most depressing day of the year - but some New Yorkers aren't too sure.
