Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

It’s Not Just You: ‘Blue Monday’ Said To Be Most Depressing Day Of The Year

CBS 2 Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
If you've been walking around on this bone chilling winter day, feeling extra down, some might chalk it up to Blue Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is 'Blue Monday' And Does It Really Exist?

What Is 'Blue Monday' And Does It Really Exist? 00:29

 As if we needed any more reason to ruminate over life's daily plights, today (January 20) is Blue Monday -- the third Monday of January, which is rumored to be the most depressing day of the year. But is it?

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Blue Monday' [Video]"Blue Monday"

Is the day dubbed "Blue Monday" fact or fiction?

Credit: KIMTPublished

Feeling Down Today? It May Just Be A Case Of 'Blue Monday' [Video]Feeling Down Today? It May Just Be A Case Of 'Blue Monday'

So-called "Blue Monday" falls on the third Monday in January, said to be the most depressing day of the year - but some New Yorkers aren't too sure. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blue Monday: Is January 20 the most depressing day of the year?

Blue Monday is Jan. 20. Here's what you should know about the day that supposedly brings gloom and doom.  
USATODAY.com

Blue Monday is NOT real according to mental health experts

If you believe in it, Blue Monday is just the other side of the weekend and for many can be the most depressing day of the new year so far - or so the theory...
Hereford Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlienAntTheory

Michael RT @MeublesInspires: Blue Monday may be over, but our competition isn't! Win a €50 voucher😍 Just follow us & retweet! Competition ends Sun… 1 minute ago

KarlieMaki

Karlie Maki RT @bengoldacre: "Blue Monday" is a bogus "equation", created to market Sky Travel holidays. The evidence shows low mood doesn't vary with… 8 minutes ago

AndyOsira

Andy Osira RT @ShowMeASignBryn: As someone who has depression, I find this Blue Monday stuff tedious every year. You're just fed up, that's not depre… 17 minutes ago

kojack4utag2020

[email protected]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇾🇬🇷 RT @thomasthetaxi: .@_SamanthaWillis Just read your article in Timeout about a free Taxi on blue Monday Lazy journalism from you is mis… 18 minutes ago

t0nyyates

Tony Yates RT @sallydaviesjr: Only just found out what Blue Monday means and yet had the most depressing, awful day yesterday. What other marketing-in… 36 minutes ago

sleepingpines

cedar & pine woke up next to him on monday morning, half-asleep, his blue eyes looking right at mine, smiling, as if it was alwa… https://t.co/qb7LULHHMB 39 minutes ago

Danny_Tal

Dan Talbot Just seen that yesterday was so called "Blue Monday" the most depressing day of the year apparently. Didn't see it… https://t.co/7HAYiBi6qd 1 hour ago

colmshan1990

Colm Shanahan Took a few days (maybe Blue Monday is real after all?) but head back down & ready to work again. Tip: Make to-do li… https://t.co/lPPf7g6PrZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.