Amtrak backs away from $25G ticket price for 2 riders in wheelchairs

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Amid mounting pressure over its charging $25,000 to two wheelchair users for a one-way train ride that normally costs a few dollars, Amtrak reportedly said Monday it can find space to accommodate the customers for the regular price. 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Amtrak quotes two wheelchair users $25K for train ride

Amtrak quotes two wheelchair users $25K for train ride 01:33

 CHICAGO — You're charging HOW MUCH for a train ticket?! For normal people, hopping on an Amtrak to go from Chicago to Bloomington costs all of 16 bucks. But for two disabled riders using power wheelchairs, Amtrak quoted a whopping $25,000 for the same two-hour train ride. NPR reports that the...

